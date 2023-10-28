How And When To Use The Neutral Gear In An Automatic Car

Driving a car with an automatic transmission is more straightforward than a manual gearbox. Unlike the latter, which requires mastering the clutch pedal with your left foot and pressing the gas with your right, an automatic gearbox deploys the gearshifts automatically, hence the name. The automatic has four selectable modes: Park (P), Reverse (R), Neutral (N), and Drive (D). Others may have a Sports (S) or Low (L) mode, but all automatic cars have P, R, N, and D settings.

Most of the settings are obvious. Park locks the transmission when exiting the vehicle or after parking. Meanwhile, Reverse engages the reverse gear and should be selected when backing from a spot, and Drive is for moving forward. In addition, some vehicles have a lock button in the gear selector that drivers need to press when shifting from P to R or R to D. At the same time, cars with gated automatic shifters have relocated the lock button to the gas pedal (which requires drivers to press on the brake before moving the selector lever).

But what about Neutral? And more importantly, how and when should you shift to Neutral when driving an automatic car?