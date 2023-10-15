How Does Manual Mode Actually Work In An Automatic Car?

If you've ever glanced at the stick shift in your automatic transmission car, the meanings of the various settings are pretty obvious. D is Drive, R is Reverse, P is Park, and N is Neutral. However, many automatic shifters also have a mysterious pair of plus and minus signs, usually near the D or N settings and perhaps accompanied by an M or S symbol. What could these signs mean? Even though stick shifts are a dying breed, those plus and minus signs are your means of swapping from your regular automatic transmission to a fully manual mode. The M stands for Manual, while the S stands for Sport mode, which means the same thing, pretty much.

If you didn't know what the plus and minus signs meant, that's probably because you've never needed to use them. Why would you pay any mind to a manual mode if you're using an automatic transmission, after all? But if you've ever been curious about driving a manual transmission car, even just casually, those special settings can give you a taste of the kind of fine-tuned control that a manual transmission brings. Just make sure you actually know how to use it beforehand.