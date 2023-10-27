What Is Overdrive In An Automatic Car, And How Does It Work?

Technology in vehicles continues to advance, and sometimes, there are so many features that it's hard to know what they all do. Even base models will come with backup cameras, Bluetooth, remote start, and heated seats — to name a few. In more luxurious models, you may find lane assist, forward collision warning, blind spot detection, and more. Then there are standard features — that have been around for years — that we don't think about, such as traction control, automatic headlights, and anti-brake locks. But what about overdrive?

Overdrive is one that, unless you know what it does and how to use it, is usually ignored. In some cases, you may have never even noticed the button because it's not something that is overly highlighted when learning to drive. However, if you have an automatic vehicle, there may be times when you should use overdrive. With that said, let's take a look at what exactly overdrive is, how it works, and when you should use it.