Engine Braking 101: How To Preserve Your Car's Brake Pads With An Automatic Transmission

Did you know that you could slow down your automatic car by simply shifting gears? Besides the regular foot brake and the emergency (or hand) brake, engine braking is another way to limit your car's speed. It's a frequently overlooked driving strategy that manual transmission drivers may be more familiar with, but it also applies to automatic vehicles.

Engine braking utilizes a car's complicated transmission system, but luckily, it's a relatively easy thing to use from the driver's perspective. All you have to do is use your gear shifter to put your car in any of the lower gears available. Doing this lowers the load you place on the vehicle's brake system and improves vehicle control.

However, you must first understand how it works before you do it. We'll explain why engine braking is effective and point out some bad driving habits novices who are new to this kind of driving are prone to making. Lastly, we'll highlight the best instances to use engine braking so you know the appropriate instances to use it.