What Is Brake Fade And What Causes It?

Have you ever pressed the brake pedal in your car and felt as if it's no longer as responsive as you know it should be? Let's say you're going down a mountain pass, and you realize your car is now taking noticeably longer to stop each time you hit the brakes. This phenomenon is typically called brake fade, and the science behind it is relatively simple.

Cars stop by changing kinetic energy into heat. Modern cars use a system of brake disc rotors, calipers, and brake pads to create friction and stop a car. When you press the brake pedal, a hydraulic system utilizes pressure to force the calipers to squeeze the brake pads onto the rotors and stop the car through friction.

In turn, friction creates ratber a lot of heat. Brake discs typically don't get over 400 degrees Fahrenheit in normal street driving. However, spirited driving, like driving on a track or driving with more load, can stress your brakes much more and not give them enough time to cool. This can force to temperatures to rise to around 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. This heat can then cause a loss of brake performance, which could be dangerous.