How Do Paddle Shifters Work, And Why Do Only Some Cars Have Them?

The main benefit of using paddle shifters is the ability to change gears while keeping both hands on the steering wheel while driving. Formula One racing developed the technology to provide racing drivers with better control at high speed by keeping both hands firmly on the wheel while downshifting or upshifting around the track. Moreover, paddle shifters can change gear quicker than common manual transmissions because the driver does not need to operate a gear lever and clutch pedal.

Three types of transmissions can be operated using paddle shifters. Automated manual transmissions (AMT) operate like a regular automatic, with the option to select gears using paddle shifters or the automatic gear lever without the need for a clutch pedal. This style is commonly seen in vehicles like the Ford Mustang EcoBoost 4-cylinder muscle car, Honda Civic, or Lamborghini Aventador, which allow the driver to select gears or drive it like a traditional automatic.

Paddle-shift-driven manual transmissions are typically reserved for purpose-built race cars. These transmissions use a clutch pedal to set off or come to a stop, and replace a manually operated H-pattern shifter or sequential gear lever with paddle shifters. Lastly, vehicles with automatic transmissions and continuously variable transmissions (CVT) can also feature paddle shifters for drivers who want more control. However, CVTs don't actually have gears, so it's more like a simulation of shifting.

