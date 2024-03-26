5 Common Manual Transmission Problems (And How To Diagnose Them)

Plenty can go wrong with a car's transmission — there are a l lot of moving parts, after all. Though transmission problems rearing their metaphorically ugly heads will most likely mean a trip to your local mechanic, it doesn't necessarily mean the transmission is going bad or anything that extreme.

The important thing to do is note what exactly is happening, then work back from there to try and figure out the specific cause. That said, it's important to remember going into an assessment that you may not be able to solve every potential transmission issue on your own. Especially with a manual — they can be much more tricky to assess than an automatic.

Unless you're completely confident in your expertise, abilities, and equipment, it's recommended that you take your car to a shop no matter what might be causing your transmission woes. However, being able to narrow down the cause in advance can still give your mechanic a better idea of where to start looking.