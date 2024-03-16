How To Properly Check Your Car's Transmission Fluid Level

Some jobs are best left to the professionals, something we all tend to have to admit at some point in our lives. The trouble is, it can be difficult to determine just which jobs these are. Depending on your level of experience and confidence, there are cases where you may be able to save considerable money by taking on a maintenance task yourself. Consider your car's transmission fluid, for instance.

Without this viscous liquid, your transmission and your car's gears could essentially grind to a halt — perhaps literally without any lubrication. Though it isn't necessarily "used up" over time in the same way as fuel, fluid levels can begin to dwindle, and leaks can also occur. Insufficient transmission fluid levels can be incredibly dangerous, causing such issues as impaired braking and grinding sounds from your transmission that may be markedly different from the familiar engine hum from your vehicle.

Naturally, if you suspect there may be an issue with your vehicle, your first port of call will typically be your mechanic. In the interim, though, you can check your car's transmission fluid levels yourself. This article will provide step by step instructions on how to do just that, and what exactly it means if your transmission fluid is low, as well as detailing one important case in which you may not be able to check it yourself.