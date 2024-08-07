What Does The 'B' Stand For In Your Car's Gear Shift And When Should You Use It?

Not all automatic transmissions are the same. Modern cars could have a standard, dual-clutch, or CVT automatic transmission, but their gear levers would most likely share the standard P, R, N, D, and L shift modes.

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, P is for Park and locking the transmission so the vehicle won't move; R is for Reverse; N is for Neutral, disconnecting the gearbox with the engine; D is for Drive and moving forward, and L is for Low gear which limits the transmission to either the first or second gear.

However, certain automatic-equipped vehicles have a few uncommon letters or numbers on the gear shifter. For instance, some cars have the numbers 1 and 2 or the S, M, E, and B letters to go along with the usual P-R-N-D sequence.

The 1 and 2 are similar to L or Low and limit the transmission into the first or second gear, which is excellent when climbing steep embankments or towing in slippery terrain. In most cars, the S is for Sport and enables the gearbox to stay at a higher RPM when driving aggressively.

Advertisement

In addition, M stands for Manual and allows the driver to manually select gears by tapping the shift lever, pushing buttons, or pulling on the flappy paddles behind the steering wheel. E is for Economy and enables early gear changes to conserve gas.