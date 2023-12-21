What Do The '+' And '-' Stand For On Your Car's Transmission Gear Selector?

If you've spent any time in the front of a vehicle that uses an automatic transmission, whether driving or as a passenger, you've likely also spent some time absent-mindedly studying the various numbers and symbols on the gear selector or shifter. Most of it seems pretty self-explanatory (D for Drive, N for Neutral, etc), provided you're familiar with the process of driving.

But what's with the little plus (+) and minus (-) symbols on there? An automatic doesn't need much beyond Drive, Park, Neutral, and Reverse, right? Well, yes and no. While you'll most likely be able to drive an automatic without ever having to use them, they do serve a purpose that can be helpful in certain situations.

You're probably familiar with manual transmissions. An automatic replaces the manual's need to push in a clutch and manually shift gears as you speed up or slow down with a simpler "put it in Drive and go" approach. Those plus and minus symbols give you something akin to manual transmission (often called Manual Mode) — a way for you to make your automatic transmission change gears when you want to while maintaining the smoother clutchless process.