What Happens If You Shift To Park While Driving?

Accidents happen, people do silly things, and it may be easier than you think to knock a vehicle into "park" while it is cruising along the road at high speed. If you haven't accidentally (or purposely) done it yourself at some point, you may have at least wondered what the consequences would be if you shifted from drive to park without waiting for the vehicle to stop first.

One of the consequences that springs to mind is the complete destruction of the car's transmission system. A transmission rebuild or replacement is one of the most expensive, complex, and labor-intensive jobs a mechanic can perform on a vehicle. It's often cheaper to just scrap a car and buy a different vehicle than it is to replace a ruined transmission.

But will shifting into park while the car is moving actually destroy a vital part of its powertrain, or are the results a little more mundane than that? We'll do our best to explain what is happening under the hood and what the consequences of that might be.