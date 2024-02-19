5 Signs That Your Car's Automatic Transmission Might Need To Be Repaired/Rebuilt

While it may not be as alarming as a burning smell, a pool of fluid below your car isn't a particularly nice thing to encounter either. Your vehicle has a lot of fluid in its various systems, and leaks vary in how serious they are. You'll know if the leak is transmission fluid because of its red coloring, greasy feel, and sweet smell. With that being said, the leak not being transmission fluid isn't usually good news. Oil or coolant leaking out may be indicative of a severe and expensive problem. A brake fluid leak isn't the most expensive thing in the world, but your car won't be safe to drive until it is fixed. A leak in the power steering system is probably good news when compared to the alternatives.

If fluid is leaking from the transmission, that means there is less fluid in the transmission and its contents may not be properly lubricated and cooled. A transmission lacking in lubrication is very likely to damage itself. However, if the leak is minor and caught early, you're probably okay driving the vehicle straight to the mechanic and it's probably a relatively cheap and easy fix. At the other end of the spectrum, if the fluid leaking from the transmission is dark brown or black and smells burnt, you have an overheating issue and the transmission is likely to be damaged. If there's a moderate to severe leak, but the vehicle hasn't been driven — there's a good chance the transmission is fine. Just have it looked over, have the cause of the leak repaired, and have the fluid topped up before you drive the vehicle again.