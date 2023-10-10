What Does Sport Mode Actually Do In Most Cars?

It feels like sport mode buttons are everywhere. Everything, from sports cars (naturally) to SUVs of every conceivable size and shape, has a sport button, ready and waiting to be pressed by a driver curious of what hidden potential it might unlock.

Arriving first on automatic transmissions, sport mode has been around for decades but only recently spread to almost every car on the road. Its popularity has grown with the increased use of computers in cars, which can easily change the characteristics of the acceleration, steering, gears, suspension, exhaust, and brakes with the press of a button.

Since, in many cases, the driver's hands and feet are no longer physically connected to the engine or front wheels, computers bridging that gap can change how their inputs affect the car's motion. With sport mode enabled, the electric steering can be made heavier and more direct for a sportier feel, and the accelerator pedal — no longer physically connected to the engine itself — can be made more sensitive to make the car feel like it's gained 50 horsepower.

Some sport modes are far more complex, with multiple settings for drivers who want to pair a sporty engine and exhaust sound with a softer suspension setup and firm steering, for example. Cars like the BMW M4 can feel overwhelming, with multiple options of sportiness for every major control, from the steering to the brakes, and even ten levels of traction control.