The Hidden Toyota Highlander Feature Every Platinum Owner Needs To Look For

The Highlander has been part of Toyota's SUV lineup for more than two decades and has earned a reputation as one of the most reliable SUVs ever made. Like any vehicle in production for such an extended period, the current model of Highlander is a very different beast than those which first bore the nameplate. Apart from the noticeable change in body style, newer Highlanders boast more bells, whistles, and features than, arguably, any model that came before.

The number of features your Highlander boasts will invariably depend on the level of trim you select. At present, the Highlander and Highlander Hybrid are available in five trim levels each — in both versions of the crossover build, the Platinum is the top trim level you can get. There are, of course, many things you need to know before you consider buying a Highlander in any of its available trim levels. But specific to the Platinum level Highlanders, there is one feature that may remain a mystery to owners unless they know exactly where to find it.

If you've examined the cargo area of those Highlanders, you've likely noticed square holes on the walls designed to hold a tonneau cover (aka a cargo cover). However, the cover itself is typically nowhere in sight, even though it's listed among the vehicle's included accessories. Don't worry if that's the case in your Highlander — you didn't get shorted a cargo cover. Rather, the feature is hidden in the vehicle's cargo area.

