Which Other Major Brands' Cars Are Comparable To The Toyota Corolla Cross?

The crossover is a genre of automobile that attempts to bridge the gap between cars and full-size SUVs. Crossovers are more compact, excel in efficiency, and generally provide a nimble driving experience. But these in-between vehicles also afford greater functionality in terms of added cargo space versus sedans, and can tackle challenging conditions with available all-wheel drive options. Essentially, if you can't choose between a sedan or an SUV, a crossover is the best of both worlds. Per Consumer Reports, crossovers have gone from less than 4% of the market in 2000, to almost 40% in 2018. In 2022, the international Crossover market reached $541 billion and is continuing to grow, according to Allied Market Research.

The Toyota Corolla Cross (as the name suggests) is derived from the Corolla sedan/hatchback vehicle, but with an elevated driving position, more interior space (compared to sedans), and all-wheel drive options. First introduced in 2022, this crossover has garnered praise for its economical design, comfort and the generous amount of driver assist technology included on all models. However, some reviews have pointed out that the Corolla Cross lacks in terms of fun, with uninspired acceleration and little in the way of personality. We had a chance to test and review the 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, but found it's stiffest competition might be from within Toyota themselves. Fortunately, there are several other similar crossovers by competing automakers ready to capture your attention, such as the Hyundai Kona, Mazda CX-30, Chevrolet Trax, and Honda HR-V.