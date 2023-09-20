Why Toyota Discontinued The C-HR In The US After 5 Years

The Toyota C-HR was a bit of an oddity in Toyota's recent lineup. While modern Toyotas aren't exactly "boring," when it comes to styling, your average Camry or RAV4 is definitely playing it safe. The C-HR was funky and "stylish" (depending on who you asked) and was almost certainly aimed at a younger audience who either wanted a car that was "hip" and "fresh" and other fun words and descriptors.

The C-HR was originally a concept car for late Toyota brand Scion, hence the hyphen in the name and a design that is diametrically opposed to Toyota's mainstream lineup. "C-HR" stands for "Coupe High-Rider" in case you were curious, despite the fact that it has four doors. But with Scion folding in 2016 and the C-HR very close to production, Toyota decided to take the shiny new C-HR into its loving arms for the 2018 model year. The Scion iM was a similar story. That car became the Corolla hatchback, a model which exploded in popularity. The Scion FR-S (now the 86) followed suit.