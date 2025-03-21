Why Did Toyota Make The Scion Brand? The Company's History, Explained

According to Toyota, one of its guiding principles is to "provide outstanding products and services that fulfill the needs of customers worldwide." For decades, the company has worked diligently to achieve this, launching innovative vehicles like the eco-friendly Toyota Prius and developing remarkable engines such as the 2JZ inline-six. Toyota has vehicles for every type of driver; from a performance-oriented buyer to a mom picking up her kids from soccer practice and a farmer who needs a rugged gear hauler.

About 41% of the world's nearly 8 billion inhabitants are under 24. When Toyota brainstormed the Scion brand, it planned on marketing its vehicles to this large segment of younger people. Unfortunately, the brand would only last some 13 years before Toyota dissolved Scion. Today, we examine Scion's history, what made it stand out in the vehicle market, and why Toyota ultimately chose to fold its youth-oriented label back into the main Toyota brand. The brand sold more than a million cars before it was reabsorbed in 2016, half of them to buyers under 35.