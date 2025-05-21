2026 Toyota RAV4: Inside The Redesign, What's Actually New?
The all-new, redesigned 2026 Toyota RAV4 is here with a wide range of updates. It gets handsome new looks, all-hybrid powertrains with significant changes compared to the old model, and a new GR SPORT trim to add a bit of performance panache. There's more power across the range, more electric range from plug-in hybrid models, bigger available touchscreens on the inside, and front-wheel drive is now available on standard RAV4 hybrid models — a change which has the potential of increasing fuel economy.
Essentially, the standard RAV4 has been eliminated, and you can now only get a RAV4 as a hybrid or plug-in hybrid. That means more power by default, but Toyota didn't just remove the non-hybrid, they upgraded both hybrid powertrains. The standard model (called HEV or Hybrid Electric Vehicle) uses the same 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with Toyota's new fifth-generation hybrid system.
That update takes it from 219 horsepower on the old RAV4 Hybrid, up to 226 on front-wheel drive models and 236 on all-wheel drive trims — similar to the numbers you get with the 2025 Camry. The Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) gets a boost too, going from 302 hp with the previous generation, to a max output of 320 hp with the new 2026 model. All-electric range is up too, from 42 miles to 50 miles, according to Toyota's estimates. Towing capacity is the last performance domino to fall, with some RAV4 Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid models now capable of towing as much as 3,500 pounds.
Slicing up the trim levels
Now that we've hit all the high points, let's dive a bit deeper into the new RAV4's, starting with the trim levels. The 2026 RAV4 kicks off the compact SUVs sixth generation and Toyota has sectioned it off into three categories: Core, Sport, and Rugged. The trim levels in those categories are as follows: LE, XLE, Limited (Core), Woodland (Rugged), SE, XSE, and GR SPORT (Sport). Core models and the SE are available with front- or all-wheel drive, while everything else comes with all-wheel drive as standard. Pricing hasn't been announced for any of the RAV4 models, but base prices will likely go up the most, considering the switch to all-hybrid powertrains.
Details on the various trim levels are limited, but there are some differentiating factors worth pointing out. The Core models are standard hybrid only. The Rugged models (Woodland) and some Sport models (SE and XSE) have a choice of either powertrain, but the GR SPORT is a plug-in hybrid only. Toyota says that the GR SPORT was designed with input from the GAZOO Racing team, and it gets unique suspension tuning to go with its summer tires, but power stays the same. We don't expect the GR SPORT to match vehicles like the spicy GR Corolla when it comes to performance or driving engagement, but it does provide a sporty exterior design that might catch your eye.
The same platform but new interior touches
On the inside, the RAV4 gets new technology via the latest generation of Toyota's Audio Multimedia System. Standard is Toyota's 10.5-inch touchscreen — replacing the old 8-inch standard unit. And replacing the old 10.5-inch upgraded screen is a 12.9-inch touchscreen. In our latest review of the outgoing 2025 RAV4, we noted the outdated tech, so this change is a welcome update. A 12.3-inch gauge cluster is now standard, too.
The 2026 RAV4 is built on the same TNGA-K platform as previous models, but Toyota says that it will get increases in structural rigidity that pay off in the form of better handling and a better ride quality. New adhesives used in the RAV4's construction will have a claimed benefit on vibrations and road noise. The wheelbase for the 2026 RAV4 is exactly the same as the outgoing model: 105.9 inches. Length and width are about the same, too. Toyota hasn't announced official passenger or cargo space numbers, but we don't expect them to change much.
With over 475,000 RAV4's sold last year, Toyota has already set the bar for success pretty high with their compact SUV, but this new model looks like it's built with clearing that bar as its main priority. The new 2026 Toyota RAV4 is expected to go on sale later this year, and we're eager to get behind the wheel to see if it meets (or exceeds) expectations.