2026 Toyota RAV4: Inside The Redesign, What's Actually New?

The all-new, redesigned 2026 Toyota RAV4 is here with a wide range of updates. It gets handsome new looks, all-hybrid powertrains with significant changes compared to the old model, and a new GR SPORT trim to add a bit of performance panache. There's more power across the range, more electric range from plug-in hybrid models, bigger available touchscreens on the inside, and front-wheel drive is now available on standard RAV4 hybrid models — a change which has the potential of increasing fuel economy.

Essentially, the standard RAV4 has been eliminated, and you can now only get a RAV4 as a hybrid or plug-in hybrid. That means more power by default, but Toyota didn't just remove the non-hybrid, they upgraded both hybrid powertrains. The standard model (called HEV or Hybrid Electric Vehicle) uses the same 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with Toyota's new fifth-generation hybrid system.

That update takes it from 219 horsepower on the old RAV4 Hybrid, up to 226 on front-wheel drive models and 236 on all-wheel drive trims — similar to the numbers you get with the 2025 Camry. The Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) gets a boost too, going from 302 hp with the previous generation, to a max output of 320 hp with the new 2026 model. All-electric range is up too, from 42 miles to 50 miles, according to Toyota's estimates. Towing capacity is the last performance domino to fall, with some RAV4 Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid models now capable of towing as much as 3,500 pounds.

