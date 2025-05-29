12 Of The Highest Horsepower SUVs Under $30k

Compact crossovers are topping sales charts lately, slowly taking over compact and mid-size sedans as the go-to choice for family buyers. Not that this is surprising — the high-riding vehicle trend has been on an upward trajectory for more than a decade now.

In addition, buyers get most of the things they want from compact SUVs. Cool, chunky looks. More ground clearance that allows some light off-roading. Better forward visibility. More practical interiors with ample space for passengers and cargo.

Now, sure, compact SUVs will never be as fun to drive as sedans. They are heavier and sit higher from the ground. Still, you'll be surprised at how far they've come — some models are truly engaging behind the wheel. You can even get compact SUVs with high horsepower figures that should satisfy your inner racer.

So what about the entry-level, affordable SUVs? Are they also potent and quick? You'll get your answers below, as this piece will explore the highest horsepower SUVs under $30k. We'll also get into more detail, though, because horsepower figures don't always tell the whole story. Torque plays a significant role, too. A quicker-shifting transmission will also reduce zero to 60 acceleration times. With that settled, let's dig in!

