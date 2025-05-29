12 Of The Highest Horsepower SUVs Under $30k
Compact crossovers are topping sales charts lately, slowly taking over compact and mid-size sedans as the go-to choice for family buyers. Not that this is surprising — the high-riding vehicle trend has been on an upward trajectory for more than a decade now.
In addition, buyers get most of the things they want from compact SUVs. Cool, chunky looks. More ground clearance that allows some light off-roading. Better forward visibility. More practical interiors with ample space for passengers and cargo.
Now, sure, compact SUVs will never be as fun to drive as sedans. They are heavier and sit higher from the ground. Still, you'll be surprised at how far they've come — some models are truly engaging behind the wheel. You can even get compact SUVs with high horsepower figures that should satisfy your inner racer.
So what about the entry-level, affordable SUVs? Are they also potent and quick? You'll get your answers below, as this piece will explore the highest horsepower SUVs under $30k. We'll also get into more detail, though, because horsepower figures don't always tell the whole story. Torque plays a significant role, too. A quicker-shifting transmission will also reduce zero to 60 acceleration times. With that settled, let's dig in!
2025 Toyota RAV4 (203 hp)
In 2024, the RAV4 was the best-selling non-truck vehicle in the U.S., despite its current generation being over half a decade old at this point. Its more modern rivals offer better tech inside, and quite a few of them are more fun to drive. Most also offer more space for passengers and cargo, which is crucial in a compact SUV.
So, why did over 475,000 buyers choose the RAV4 in 2024? For starters, it's got great numbers. It starts at $29,250 (plus a $1,395 destination fee) in front-wheel-drive guise, while offering the most powerful entry-level engine in its category. The 2.5-liter naturally aspirated unit produces 203 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, enough for a zero to 60 sprint of 8.3 seconds. In addition, the FWD version gets an excellent 35 mpg highway, 27 mpg city, and 30 mpg combined fuel economy. The AWD RAV4 offers similar EPA figures, save for 1 mpg penalty on the highway.
Buyers also put big emphasis on safety, and the RAV4 comes standard with Toyota's Safety Sense 2.5 as standard. This advanced safety suite includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane keeping and centering, automatic cruise control, and automatic high beams. What else? Oh, yes, buyers also value quality, and Toyota has consistently been one of the most reliable automakers. Besides, while not class-leading, the RAV4 is solid in most areas. You could imagine, then, what the greatly-improved, all-new 2026 Toyota RAV4 will do to its rivals next year.
2025 Nissan Rogue (201 hp)
Nissan managed to sell only half as many Rogues compared to the RAV4 in 2024, despite being facelifted for the 2024 model year. That is despite the fact that its 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbocharged engine is more efficient, with a 37 mpg highway and 30 mpg city rating. The small, boosted unit also produces 201 hp and higher 225 lb-ft of torque, enough for a zero to 60 sprint of 8 seconds. Nissan only equips the engine with a CVT, though, compared to the eight-speed automatic in the RAV4. The Rogue also isn't available with a hybrid powertrain, which certainly hurts sales.
It's a shame, because the 2025 Nissan Rogue is a perfectly fine compact SUV. It has enough space inside for passengers and cargo. The cabin feels modern, thanks to the built-in Google software, which includes the search giant's apps, including downloadable apps from Google Play. It even feels like it belongs to a class above on the inside, with stitching and genuine leather seats in higher trims. Unfortunately, the high-end Platinum trim is shockingly expensive, reaching almost $40,000. The entry-level Rogue S with FWD starts at $28,590 (plus a $1,390 destination fee), though, undercutting its rivals.
As for safety, the Rogue matches the RAV4 but also adds blind spot monitoring and intersection assist as standard. In higher-end trims, buyers can even opt for Nissan's ProPilot 2.1 system, which offers hands-free driving on compatible freeways.
2025 Jeep Compass (200 hp)
Although it's down on power to the RAV4 and Rogue, the 2025 Jeep Compass sprints to 60 in significantly shorter 7.5 seconds. It's probably due to the solid 221 lb-ft of torque from the 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo, but the eight-speed automatic could also play its part. Either way, if winning traffic light races is your forte, the Compass is one of the best compact SUVs for the task.
The Compass also starts at a competitive $26,900 (plus a $1,595 destination fee) with AWD as standard. This is a big deal, and we believe it makes the Jeep Compass a well-rounded soft-roader, with all-terrain capabilities. Sure, it's no Wrangler, but it's surprisingly capable off-road given its underpinnings. This is especially true for the Trailhawk trim, which brings a 1.0-inch suspension lift and low-range gearbox. The Compass can also tow up to 2,000 pounds — 500 pounds more than the RAV4 and Rogue.
Although designed to be tougher than its soft-road rivals, the Compass feels equally luxurious inside. Passengers will be comfortable, too, even those in the rear. Still, the Compass isn't the best option for carrying cargo due to its smaller trunk. Also, while potent, the 2.0-liter turbo isn't exactly efficient, with a 32 mpg highway and 24 mpg city rating. Even when you consider the standard AWD, that's worse than its rivals. The brand-new 2025 Jeep Compass will remedy that with hybrid, PHEV, and all-electric powertrains, but it sadly won't be available for purchase in the U.S.
2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid (196 hp)
The Corolla Cross is a much smaller vehicle than the RAV4, yet in hybrid guise, it still packs punchy 196 hp. The hybrid powertrain, based around a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine, also has an excellent 42 mpg combined EPA rating, with 45 mpg city and 38 mpg highway. Those are excellent figures for a vehicle that sprints to 60 in just 7.3 seconds. Oh, and the hybrid is also affordable, with a base price of $28,495 (plus a $1,350 destination fee). Electronic on-demand AWD is standard, too.
Toyota refreshed the Corolla Cross for the 2026 model year, with the hybrid gaining a sleeker, more streamlined front end. There is also a larger 10.5-inch center touchscreen inside, and an optional 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. These spice up the dated dashboard, bringing it in line with other Toyota vehicles. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on all trims, too.
Still, the 2026 Corolla Cross shares the same mechanical bits with the pre-facelift models. So, we can safely say that the Corolla Cross faces an unexpected kryptonite in the latest Prius. The hybrid pioneer is a real head-turner now, while also offering more leg, shoulder, and hip space in both rows. It's also better to drive and has a better interior. Yes, the Prius is not a crossover, and the AWD variant is slightly costlier, but it's a better vehicle overall.
2025 Mazda CX-30 (191 hp)
Speaking about head-turning vehicles, few crossovers can match the sharpness and dynamism of the CX-30. Although it was introduced in 2019, the CX-30 still looks fresh and modern, with Mazda's Kodo design language shining in its full glory. It also starts at a competitive $25,195 (plus a $1,420 destination fee) with excellent standard equipment, making it one of the coolest-looking affordable cars.
The base 2.5-liter engine is also relatively powerful, producing 191 hp. Still, the low 186 lb-ft torque figure hurts performance — the CX-30 gets to 60 in 8.1 seconds, despite being smaller than models like the RAV4 and Rogue. The standard automatic only has six forward gears, which might also be a reason for the slower zero to 60 time.
Mazda offers a more powerful turbo variant with 250 hp, which sprints to 60 in just 5.8 seconds. However, the CX-30 Turbo comes at a cost. To begin with, it's significantly more expensive, as it's only offered in the higher-end trims. In addition, it's not nearly as economical — the regular model gets a 29 mpg combined rating, while the turbo is only rated at 25 mpg.
Both are great to drive, though. Mazda has been leading the pack in driving dynamics for a while now, and the CX-30 is one of the best examples. It's nimble. Responsive. Very engaging to drive. It suffers a bit in the practicality department, but it's a small urban dweller, anyway.
2025 Honda CR-V (190 hp)
If practicality is what you are after, the latest Honda CR-V is the benchmark in the compact SUV category. It accommodates passengers better than most of its rivals, while also offering an ample cargo area. There is a premium feel to the cabin as well — passengers will enjoy the time they spend inside.
With a base price of $30,100 (plus a $1,350 destination fee), the CR-V is relatively affordable as well. The entry-level powertrain is a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-four, with 190 horsepower and 179 lb-ft of torque. It sprints to 60 in 8.1 seconds, in line with other similarly sized crossovers. With a 29 mpg combined fuel economy, it's fairly efficient, too.
Still, the CR-V Hybrid we tested is significantly more fuel efficient, with a particularly impressive 43 mpg city rating. It's more powerful, too, packing 204 hp, though it's only 0.2 seconds quicker to 60. There is a significant price delta between the gas and hybrid models, too. In the end, it doesn't matter much, as the CR-V isn't particularly engaging to drive, especially when compared to the Mazda CX-5/CX-50.
Regardless of which model you get, the CR-V comes as standard with the Honda Sensing Suite. It includes advanced safety features, such as a Collision Migration Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow, Lane Keep Assist, and Traffic Sign Recognition.
2025 Mazda CX-5 (187 hp)
If having fun while driving is high on your priority list, no compact crossover does that better than the CX-5. This is hardly surprising, as Mazda nails the driving dynamics in pretty much every category. The base 2.5-liter naturally aspirated hurts the dynamics a bit, as it only delivers 187 hp. That's enough for a zero to 60 sprint of 8.1 seconds, matching its Japanese rivals.
Still, the CX-5 starts lower, at $28,770 plus a $1,420 destination charge, while boasting probably the most luxurious interior in its category. The CX-5 truly feels upscale inside, with excellent materials, fit and finish. It's not as practical as the CR-V, though, as its trunk is more limited in volume. On the flip side, the CX-5 can tow up to 2,000 pounds, which is more than most of its rivals.
Same as the CX-30, the CX-5 is at its best with the more powerful turbocharged engine. With 256 hp on tap, it's good enough for a zero to 60 time of 6.2 seconds, and combined better with the nimble chassis. It's significantly more expensive and down on fuel economy, though. The base CX-5 is rated at 28 mpg combined, while the Turbo only musters 25 mpg. Opting for AWD will cut those figures further, and Mazda doesn't offer a hybrid version for eco-conscious buyers. If you would prefer the hybrid, then you'll have to wait for the brand-new 2027 CX-5, which will be available with a hybrid powertrain.
2026 Kia Sportage (187 hp)
The Kia Sportage received a big upgrade in 2024, with aggressive, sporty looks and a plethora of powertrain options. The base model comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, good for 187 hp and a leisurely zero to 60 time of 9.1 seconds. That's kind of slow, particularly in today's age. Still, it's relatively affordable, with a starting price of $28,690 (plus a $1,395 destination fee).
Going up the ladder will get you a significantly peppier hybrid, which combines a 1.6-liter turbo-four and a 47.7-kW electric motor for a total output of 231 hp. Zero to 60 in the hybrid takes just 7.4 seconds. Kia also offers a plug-in hybrid variant with 268 hp, which sprints to 60 in 6.9 seconds. The PHEV also delivers a 34-mile electric-only range. AWD is an option on the base and hybrid models, and standard on the plug-in hybrid.
All Kia Sportage models have a cool-looking, hi-tech interior with standard 12.3-inch Dual Panoramic Displays display equipped with Kia's latest software. It's spacious inside too, with a usefully large and practical dual-level cargo area. You can also tow up to 2,500 pounds with the Sportage if you equip it with a trailer brake controller. That's higher than any of its compact SUV rivals, and particularly useful for the outdoor folks.
2025 Hyundai Tucson (187 hp)
Much like its mechanical cousin, the Kia Sportage, Hyundai's compact SUV was slightly refreshed for the 2025 model year. The 2025 Hyundai Tucson brought the updates we wanted, particularly on the inside. Notably, you can now option the Tucson with dual 12.3-inch screens, which look high-tech.
More importantly, Hyundai has moved the shifter to the steering column, opening up free, practical space on the center console. This shifter is only available on models with shift-by-wire, though, and optional on other trims. The cabin is also very spacious, with the Tucson having one of the biggest cargo areas in its category.
Unfortunately, Hyundai hasn't upgraded the base engine. You still get the dreadful 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 187 hp paired to an eight-speed automatic, just like the Sportage, which is only good for a zero to 60 sprint of 8.8 seconds. It's relatively affordable, though, starting at $28,705, or $30,100 after accounting for destination.
The 2025 Tucson is also available with hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The former produces 231 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, while the latter ups the power output to 268 hp, with the same torque. Both are equipped as standard with AWD, though keep in mind that the PHEV model has a smaller cargo area due to the larger battery.
2025 Ford Escape (180 hp)
Unlike most of its rivals, the base Ford Escape utilizes a 1.5-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder turbocharged engine. On paper, it's down on power with 181 hp, but also has a relatively high 199 lb-ft of torque. As a result, it sprints to 60 in 7.7 seconds — not bad for an entry-level compact SUV. It's also competitively priced, starting at $29,150, or $30,645 with destination included.
Despite having only three cylinders, the base Escape can also tow up to 2,000 pounds. It even delivers good fuel economy at 30 mpg combined (FWD) and 28 mpg combined (AWD). It comes standard with an eight-speed automatic, just like the more potent 2.0-liter EcoBoost with 250 hp. The larger engine cuts down the zero to 60 time to 5.8 seconds, but it's also thirstier at 26 mpg. AWD is standard on the 2.0 EcoBoost.
You might want to take it into consideration, though, because the Escape is geared toward a more engaging driving experience. This means that the suspension is also a bit stiff over bumps — not the thing you'd want to hear in a family-oriented crossover. The base Escape also has some hard, cheap-feeling plastics inside. Still, the dashboard is very useful, as it has physical controls below the 8.0-inch or optional 13.2-inch touchscreen.
2025 Subaru Forester (180 hp)
Subaru's popular compact SUVs is all-new for the 2025 model year. It brought several improvements, like a more refined ride and standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology suite on all trims. Subaru's advanced safety system now has a wider field of view, allowing it to detect pedestrians and cyclists sooner.
The 2025 Forester starts at $29,995 (plus a $1,395 destination charge). That gets you a 2.5-liter boxer engine with 180 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque. Zero to 60 takes 8.3 seconds, which is competitive, but far from impressive. Still, the 2025 Forester comes with standard AWD, which adds weight and probably hurts the acceleration figure a bit. As for economy, the Forester is rated at 29 mpg combined, which isn't too bad considering the AWD. Subaru also equips the engine with a CVT — not the most popular transmission around, but it does have faux shifts (seven or eight) to provide a more traditional driving experience.
Don't expect Mazda CX-5 levels of engagement, though. The Forester rolls significantly into corners, even in the Sport model we tested. However, the 8.7-inch ground clearance does inject some off-road capability. Inside, the Forester offers good passenger space, though it has a significantly smaller cargo area than its rivals. Moreover, the optional 11.6-inch portrait-oriented infotainment, while big, feels a bit dated. The Base trim is even worse with its small 7.0-inch screen.
2025 Chevrolet Equinox (175 hp)
Want an entry-level compact SUV that doesn't have a small screen? Look no further than the Equinox. Chevy's compact SUV comes standard with an 11.3-inch infotainment display, alongside an 11-inch digital instrument panel, yet it starts at super-competitive $28,600, or $29,995 with destination charge included. And that's not all — the base Equinox LT also comes with heated front seats and steering wheel. It also looks pretty sharp on the outside.
As for the engine, you get a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 175 hp. On the entry-level FWD model, it's equipped with a CVT, though AWD models get an eight-speed automatic. With less power than its rivals, the Equinox is slower to 60 (8.6 seconds for AWD). Disappointingly, it's also less fuel efficient, with a 28 mpg EPA rating for the CVT-equipped FWD model or 26 mpg for the AWD.
Still, the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox is boring in the best possible way. It's not very exciting to throw around corners, but it's also easy to drive, which is frankly more important for the target audience. It rides smoothly, too. Meanwhile, the interior tech with built-in Google software makes it more useful, and the cabin has more than enough room for passengers and cargo.