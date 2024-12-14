14 Honda Safety Features Every Cautious-Minded Driver Will Want To Know About

Drivers know that Honda makes some of the most reliable cars on the road, but it deserves to be recognized for its leadership in safety technology, too. Honda's safety features are part of its commitment to creating what it calls a collision-free future. Their engineers design cars, trucks, minivans, and SUVs that not only protect their occupants during accidents, but also help drivers to avoid crashes altogether.

Since truly autonomous self-driving cars still lie at some point in the future, Honda hopes to accomplish the second-best thing by giving drivers a smart copilot. From computer-designed impact-absorbing frames to advanced driver-assist technology, Honda aims to be a world leader in safety. The carmaker's ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reflect their success in achieving this goal, year in and year out.

For instance, in the IIHS 2024 ratings, nearly every Honda model received either a Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+ award. The Civic hatchback, CR-V, and Odyssey were noted as Top Safety Picks, while the Civic sedan, Accord, HR-V, and Pilot all got the nod as Top Safety Pick+ winners. Both ratings are very similar, with the plus sign indicating good performance in an updated moderate overlap frontal collision test.

Honda divides its safety systems into two broad groups — active safety systems and passive safety systems. Many active systems are part of the suite of Honda Sensing features, which several car models are equipped with across Honda's product range. These safety tools intervene to help the driver and make crashes less likely. By contrast, passive safety systems protect vehicle occupants in the unfortunate event that an accident does occur.