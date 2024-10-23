Honda Sensing: What Does It Do And Which Models Have The Feature?

Driving requires your full attention. However, it's still pretty easy to miss something and make a mistake. That's where Honda's advanced safety features come in. With multi-angle cameras and sensors, these features monitor your surroundings and help improve your driving experience.

There are small cameras capable of recognizing and notifying you about the speed limits. If a car is in your blind spot while your turn signal is on, the Blind Spot Information System will warn you with a beep and a blinking light. Even when you're switching lanes with Honda LaneWatch, you don't have to rely on the mirrors alone because the camera on your passenger side mirror will transmit a clearer view of the lane to the dashboard.

Of course, you should always remain alert when driving. Let's say, for some reason, you momentarily begin to drift out of your lane without signaling, The Road Departure Mitigation System will gently adjust your steering to bring you back on track so you don't veer off the road. With Adaptive Cruise Control, your car can maintain a safe following distance from the car ahead. When you get too close to another vehicle or object, a proprietary emergency braking system automatically applies brake pressure and gives you a better chance of avoiding a collision.

If driving at night makes you nervous, well, you're not alone — several other drivers feel the same way. While there are general tips to make night driving safer, Honda offers features that can help, too. One of them is Auto High-Beam Headlights, which automatically switch between low and high beams depending on the situation. This allows you to focus on the road ahead without blinding other oncoming vehicles.