7 Safety Tips For Driving At Night

Accidents occur far too often, and according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there were over 8,000 fatalities in the first quarter of 2024 alone. But what's even more disconcerting is that more than half of fatal car crashes happen at night. In fact, the U.S. Department of Transportation reports that fatal crashes peak between 6 PM and 6 AM, especially on weekends.

Advertisement

And according to the AAA Foundation, a fraction of these accidents are caused by drowsy drivers. Even though a lot of drivers agree that driving while tired is dangerous, many drivers do it regardless, and in fact, nearly a quarter of the drivers interviewed by AAA admitted to sleeping off on the wheels.

Naturally, at night, visibility becomes a challenge, and evidence from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission confirms that at night, in such low-light conditions, it becomes harder for drivers to see clearly and spot pedestrians, leading to slower reaction times.

Think about this long enough, and driving at night might start to feel downright scary. But you won't be alone because in another survey conducted by Ford, 81 percent of the drivers admitted they were scared of being on the road at night. But driving at night isn't something a lot of us can avoid altogether.

Advertisement

While it's important to be aware of these risks, it's equally important to learn how to stay safe. In this article, we'll walk you through how to adjust your driving habits and make sure your car is prepped for night conditions. With a few practical steps, you can protect yourself and others, and night driving doesn't have to be so stressful.