Why You Should Stop Using Clear Coat Paint To 'Restore' Your Cloudy Headlights

In modern vehicles, headlights seem to only be getting brighter, allowing drivers greater visibility as they navigate roads at night. However, for many, it's not uncommon for this increased brightness to be hampered by condensation and cloudiness within the headlights themselves. There are all kinds of products on the market pitched as the solution to this issue, though many still opt for other remedies to solve the issue. One such widespread solution is to use clear coat paint, but in reality, this method of restoration isn't one you should be using.

As explained by Scotty Kilmer on YouTube, using clear coat paint on headlights can result in more issues down the line. Not only does the clear coat only last so long — roughly a year or so — but constant polishing and respraying can wear down the plastic of the headlight. Before you know it, you have to contend with cracks and scratches, requiring the costly replacement of one or both of your headlights. The Headlight Restoration Pro on YouTube demonstrates that the removal of products like 2K clear coat paint from headlights is incredibly difficult and damaging, as it's not meant to be used for headlight restoration.

So, what should one use to clean up foggy headlights? There are a few solid solutions out there that are much more efficient than clear-coat paint.