7 Services AAA Offers That You Might Have Not Known About
The American Automobile Association, or AAA, was founded in 1902 when nine of the nation's 50 existing motor vehicle clubs joined forces in Chicago. At the time, there were only about 23,000 cars on the road, but the Journal of Consumer Research says that number has since ballooned to more than 283,000. To keep up with the growth in the domestic auto market, AAA vastly increased its services. Initially, the organization's focus was on lobbying for improvements to roads that had been designed for the horse and buggy, and AAA's efforts helped spur the federal government to provide funds for highways beginning in 1916.
The year before, AAA began offering its members roadside assistance in the event of a breakdown, and that service continues at the core of its operations more than a century later. AAA's 32 nationwide clubs average about a million calls for help each year, along with several other services that can help make your driving experience less stressful.
Maps and TripTik
AAA's first published printed map was of the streets of Staten Island, New York, and was issued in 1905, and a state map of New York was offered in 1911. That same year, the organization issued its first strip map, outlining the route from New York to Jacksonville, Florida. That map was the precursor to AAA's TripTik customized trip planner, which the company established as a trademark in 1932. AAA still provides paper maps to members free of charge and will assemble a spiral-bound TripTik, especially for your intended route, which helps you avoid frustrating map-folding origami challenges when you just want to get to the next roadside attraction.
Mapping and navigation apps for Android smartphones and iPhones are plentiful but put you at the mercy of cell phone signal availability, which can be spotty in rural and mountainous areas. AAA's paper maps may seem primitive in the age of digital everything, but they still are more enjoyable to spread out with on a hotel bed mid-trip than even the largest smartphones or tablets. If you insist on digital maps, AAA has an online map gallery and TripTik planning tool.
Repair shop recommendations
Predicting the cost of auto repairs can be tricky, and determining when a mechanic is taking advantage of you is difficult, too. When your car breaks down, AAA can recommend a shop from its network of more than 8,000 facilities, giving you the assurance that you are in good (albeit greasy) hands until you're back on the road.
AAA members get a 10% discount up to $50 on repairs performed at approved shops, along with a free diagnosis and estimate, which will be provided within one hour if you've been towed to the shop by AAA. Repairs done at an AAA-approved shop are covered by a two-year, 24,000-mile warranty on parts and labor, and if you've performed our array of simple tests for a dead battery and determined that's what you're facing, AAA will come to you to do a more scientific check and replace the battery if necessary.
Insurance
For more than 50 years, AAA has provided car insurance in 23 states and the District of Columbia via the California State Automobile Association (CSAA), a branch of AAA's Automobile Club of California. The CSAA works with authorized providers in other states and can provide quotes online, over the phone, or at one of its 1,000-plus offices around the country.
You must be an AAA member to buy insurance through the club, but membership entitles you to a discount. You can also get a reduced rate on AAA insurance if you bundle other types of insurance with your auto plan. AAA provides life insurance, policies for homeowners and renters, business and travel insurance, and even coverage for routine health and emergency medical care for pets.
AAA also provides umbrella coverage, which protects you if claims exceed the limits of your base insurance policies. If you're planning a wedding, you can even buy a policy that protects guests if they suffer injuries during your ceremony or reception and helps you recover costs in the event of inclement weather, illness, or a vendor that fails to provide adequate service.
Financial services
AAA has evolved from a strictly auto-focused organization to one that provides a wide range of financial services, most of which have nothing to do with car travel. They do offer auto financing through two partner credit unions, and some buyers will qualify for interest rates as low as 5.5% and won't have to make a payment for the first 90 days of ownership. AAA also teams with College Ave to help secure student loans for its members and offers them a 2% reduction in the principal amount upon graduation and a .25% interest rate discount. AAA also offers several other banking-related services, like credit cards, CDs, and interest-bearing money market accounts.
You can get credit counseling and student loan consolidation services from AAA via Cambridge Credit Counseling if you've overextended your borrowing capabilities, and AAA partners with Vanguard to offer personal investment counseling and TaxAct to help you file your returns on time. If you are one of the 40 million Americans who had their personal information exposed in 2023 through data breaches or system glitches like the one that affected T-Mobile customers in September, AAA provides identity theft protection through ProtectMyID.
Travel services
AAA can also help you make travel plans that don't involve driving. You can book flights, hotels, vacation rentals, tours, cruises, and train tickets through AAA's Club Alliance service. If you plan to travel abroad, you can have new passport photos taken at many AAA locations without an appointment, and discounts with RushMyPassport are available for members if you need a new or renewed passport quickly.
You can also purchase travel insurance from Allianz via AAA, which will protect you in case of a medical emergency or last-minute trip cancellation. AAA also provides exchange services for over 80 different global currencies. You can order online and have it shipped securely to your home or workplace, or visit an AAA office to place your order and pick it up. Many exchanges can be completed in one business day, but AAA advises allowing at least three days when converting currency with them.
Driver education
AAA also provides a range of driver's education and enrichment services, whether you're a new driver preparing for your first driving test or are a more experienced driver seeking to earn a discount on your insurance for completing a safe driving course. AAA's online course can also help you get violation points removed from your license, and three branches of the U.S. military use AAA's driver enrichment program that teaches how to drive safely in hazardous conditions and react to other drivers when they behave in an unpredictable way.
AAA also offers on-the-road training with certified instructors in cars specially equipped for driving lessons. Experienced drivers can sign up for a skills assessment and consultation with one of AAA's instructors. For older drivers, AAA offers its Roadwise program, which teaches seniors how to safely adapt to the challenges of getting older, including minimizing risk factors and improving driving skills. According to AAA's website, this "robust curriculum also addresses the top-5 causes of senior crashes and provides useful tips, proven methods, and practical knowledge for seniors to use while driving."
Discounts
An AAA membership can also help you save money while going about your daily routine or shopping for gifts. The long list of discounts available to AAA members includes savings on clothing, dining, groceries, meal delivery, electronics and home appliances, office supplies, furniture, and more.
You can easily accumulate enough discounts in a year to cover the cost of an AAA classic membership. However, the yearly membership fee varies by location but ranges from roughly $38 to $164 for a single driver. Just buying an AI-powered Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with the 30% AAA member discount will save you nearly $400, enough to enroll your entire family for a year in many places.
Other valuable discounts include the ability to buy Disney's four-park Magic Ticket for as little as $92 per person and price breaks on touring stage productions like "Hamilton," "Les Miserables," and "The Lion King." Sports fans aren't left out either: AAA members can buy tickets to New York Yankees home games for as much as half off, get preferred pricing at many NHL hockey arenas, and even save on tickets for the ongoing March Madness NCAA men's basketball tournament.