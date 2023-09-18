From Large To Largest: The World's Biggest Smartphones, Ranked

Since the release of the first iPhone in 2007, smartphones have exploded in popularity and size. It can be confounding to think that the iPhone 5's upgrade to a 4-inch screen was once seen as a groundbreaking improvement, but smartphones used to be pretty pint-sized. It wasn't until the advent of so-called phablets, such as Samsung's original Galaxy Note, that phone sizes really began to inflate.

The first Samsung Galaxy Note boasted a screen size of 5.3 inches, which is almost an entire inch smaller than the 6.1-inch screen of the Samsung Galaxy S23 or the 6.7-inch screen of the iPhone 14. The ever-increasing size of smartphone screens isn't looking to slow down, even with phones like the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro getting smaller without losing any screen real estate.

The only real factor limiting phone growth these days is practicality. After all, a phone can only get so large before it's too large for your hand or your pocket. However, this problem has been effectively bypassed with folding phones, as a phone larger than seven inches can now be folded up for less intensive use.

With folding phones making it simpler to sell a larger phone screen, it's natural to wonder which phone is now the largest. Even though folding phones haven't existed for too long, they still dominate the list of the largest smartphones out there. However, only one phone may reign supreme as the absolute largest smartphone out there.