Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: Democratizing The Foldable Android Phone

The Tecno Phantom V Fold is a book-style foldable, and it makes some interesting design choices, which mostly seem to work for it. To begin with, you have the cover display, which is a 2.36:1 aspect ratio. The phone is rather comfortable to hold due to its tall stance, despite being taller and wider than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It also weighs a hefty 299g, which makes it one of the heaviest foldables you can buy. Despite that, Tecno has managed to make the phone quite nice for one-hand use.

A part of this comes from the fact that the outer edge of the cover display is curved, while the other edges are not. This asymmetric approach is reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy Edge, although the curve isn't as pronounced.

The other reason is the choice of textures Tecno has chosen for the Phantom V Fold. The spine of this foldable has a ridged texture, which doesn't look very premium — but adds to the grip. The back of the phone isn't glass, but a nice textured soft plastic material. Tecno says it's silicone leather, but it doesn't feel like it. It's very good, though, and has a great feel, a nice look, and adds to the grip as well.

The phone looks pretty good when unfolded as well. The main display is recessed into the edges, as you would expect. The hinge itself is rather sturdy but the magnets keeping the phone shut are too strong. Unfolding the phone is quite the task, especially if you're attempting it without fingernails. However, using fingernails to unfold puts the main display at risk of getting a dent. Overall, though, the phone feels solid. It doesn't have an official IP rating, though.