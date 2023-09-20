T-Mobile's Latest Security Disaster Is Revealing Personal User Data To Other Customers

According to T-Mobile customers posting on X (formerly known as Twitter) this morning, account holders are able to view sensitive data from other users' accounts while logged in. That information includes credit card numbers, home addresses, and purchase history of other users. T-Mobile is aware of the issue and suggested on X that customers communicate with the company regarding the snafu via direct messages.

We'll get to the bottom of what information you're seeing through your app and ensure everything is correct. Please send a DM so we can sort this out and ensure your information continues to stay protected. ^CharlesOpacki https://t.co/8DIvLVByJj — T-Mobile Help (@TMobileHelp) September 20, 2023

At least one T-Mobile customer also reports being able to view details from multiple other accounts, with the information changing approximately every 15 minutes.

And ever since then like every 15 minutes it shows another random account! — RadioWinnerGuy (@RadioWinnerGuy) September 20, 2023

A person associated with the company also posted a message on Reddit to discourage discussing the breach so as to not "exacerbate the issue." Additional information was later added to the subreddit stating that, "So far it appears only a very few accounts are affected. It is likely your own accounts are not affected." Regardless of how many accounts are affected, this latest incident marks the third involving compromised security this year alone for T-Mobile, which recently released a series of affordable (or free) proprietary 5g devices.