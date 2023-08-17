T-Mobile's New 5G Android Tablet Is Cheap, But You Can Get It For Free, Too

Today, T-Mobile unveiled its newest line of Android products in an addition to the existing REVVL series. This new lineup includes two new smartphones, the REVVL 6x 5G and REVVL 6x PRO 5G, as well as a new budget-minded tablet, the REVVLTAB 5G.

"Our REVVL 6 series saw major success — consistently landing in our top five best-selling affordable 5G smartphones — so we're building on that success and expanding the line further to launch the REVVL TAB 5G," said Omar Tazi, T-Mobile's Executive VP & Chief Product Officer, in the launch press release.

"We're laser-focused on giving customers the best value, alongside the best network to ensure they get the best, no-compromise experience — and the new budget-friendly 5G REVVL lineup helps continue to do just that, making 5G affordable for every pocket."

As Tazi says, the new devices are intended to be a sensible budget option for those who want a 5G device, but don't want to break the bank over it. The REVVL 6x 5G and REVVL TAB 5G both retail for $199.99 USD, while the REVVL 6x PRO 5G is set at $229.99. If that's still a bit steep for you, though, then good news, T-Mobile is offering ways to get the devices for free.