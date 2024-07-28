Honda Warning Lights: What Each Symbol Means And How To Interpret Their Colors

Automotive technology has advanced light years since Carl Benz built the world's first automobile in the late 1800s and Henry Ford made cars accessible to the average American after the turn of the century. Modern automobiles have engines many times as powerful as the Model T's four-stroke T-4, which, though advanced for its time, produced just 22 horsepower. To manage the electronic fuel injection, anti-lock braking systems, and other modern features that make 21st Century cars so complex requires a powerful array of computers that are also often able to tell us when something is wrong.

This warning information is communicated via a set of dashboard warning lights and messages, which range from obscure-colored symbols to text that literally spells out the problem. Many dashboard warning messages come in the form of symbols and glyphs, some of which are easier to interpret than others. To add to the confusion, some of the warnings are simply helpful indicators, while others mean you have a serious issue that requires you to stop driving and get service immediately. Honda sold more than four million vehicles globally each year from 2013 to 2022, and if you're one of the many millions of drivers behind the wheel of a Honda, read on to learn how to interpret the lights on your dashboard.