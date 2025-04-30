2025 Subaru Forester Sport Review: Everything You Expect (For Better & Worse)

Subaru knows its audience well. Then again, when it comes to the Forester, it's had ample time to make that acquaintance. The 2025 Forester is the sixth generation of the compact crossover SUV, a nameplate spanning nearly three decades (and in fact, it's only in the most recent handful of those generations that it was more SUV and less station wagon). For Forester fans, it's a familiar affair. For the rest of us, there's appeal here mixed in with some head-scratchers.

The 2025 Forester range kicks off at $29,995 for the gas-only engine, while the hybrid version starts from $34,995 (both plus $1,420 destination). As with other models in Subaru's lineup, things split out depending on whether you're more inclined to use the standard all-wheel drive on-road or off. For the former, there are versions like the Forester Sport you see here; for the latter, the Forester Wilderness follows a familiar approach to nudging the ruggedness credentials up.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Where the Wilderness trim gets extra cladding and smaller wheels shod in chunkier rubber, the Forester Sport has 19-inch alloys in a handsome bronze finish. Overall, this generation of Forester is the most SUV-esque so far in its overall silhouette (a strategy Subaru has taken and run with for the new 2026 Outback).

