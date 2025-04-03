2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid First Drive: Better Economy, Bigger Price

The 2025 Subaru Forester is competently executed update of a well-known nameplate, but Subaru saved the biggest change for last.

About a year after we first drove the 2025 Forester, which manages to be different yet the same as the previous generation, Subaru is rolling out a first-ever hybrid version. Scheduled to arrive at dealerships around the time you read this, the 2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid brings the expected boost in fuel economy, plus a bit of extra power, without sacrificing practicality or capability.

The Forester Hybrid checks an important box in the inevitable comparisons with rival crossovers like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, but much like the non-hybrid version, Subaru designed it first and foremost to address the needs and expectations of its existing customers. And some of those customers have likely been waiting quite some time for this hybrid.