2025 Mazda CX-30 Turbo Review: Crossover Fun Comes At A Cost

Shoppers looking for a new subcompact crossover are spoiled for choice, and as always, being upfront about what's most important to you pays dividends. Is it price above all that sways your pocketbook, or do you want luxury features, a more capacious cabin than most, or a premium badge on the hood? Or — and this is where the 2025 Mazda CX-30 Turbo comes in — do you demand some behind-the-wheel whimsy along with your practicality?

Launched in 2019, the CX-30 first eclipsed the old CX-3 in size and capabilities, and then replaced it altogether. The smallest and cheapest SUV in the automaker's line-up, its $24,995 (plus $1,420 destination) starting price means it's not quite the most affordable point-of-entry for a new Mazda. The Mazda3 in sedan and hatchback flavors undercuts it, though there's no doubting that a crossover is an easier sell in today's market.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The fact that the CX-30 looks swell helps, too. Upright and chunky, with its black plastic cladding and restrained application of chrome brightwork, I'd argue it has better proportions than any other Mazda SUV (bar, maybe, the still classically elegant CX-5). All but the entry trim get 18-inch alloy wheels (the cheapest makes do with 16-inchers), and there's a decent 8-inches of ground clearance.

