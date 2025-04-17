Every GR Toyota Ever Built (And The Performance Specs That Make Them Special)

Car enthusiasts usually have their preferences when it comes to sports cars. JDM. BMW M. AMG. Mopar. Mustang. You name it, and there will be a large and dedicated cult following ready to defend its choice. Yet today, everyone seems to agree that the most enthusiast-friendly company is Toyota. Yup, the manufacturer once associated with boring cars now has a performance car for everyone.

Just like its German rivals, Toyota has created a special performance sub-brand, but with a way fancier name. Gazoo Racing sounds like it came out of an anime movie. It has that Japanese overtone, becoming instantly recognizable in the enthusiast community. Still, it's not just the name — GR is also super-successful in competition, which further strengthened the brand's image among car people.

The best part? Gazoo Racing produced some legendary road cars. Oh, and it did that in less than a decade! An FWD hot hatch. Rally-inspired homologation specials. Rear-wheel-drive sports cars. Gazoo Racing has been real busy giving us enthusiasts what we crave. There is more to come, as GR works on even better performance cars, with mid-engine configurations and twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrains.

In this piece, we'll have a closer look at each GR's offering and tell you what made it special. However, we'll only feature the true high-performance variants, which means that there will be no GR Sport models. With that out of the water, here is every GR Toyota model ever built.