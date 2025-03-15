Toyota Altezza: What The Name Means & Which Lexus Model It's Sold As In The US
The Toyota Altezza is one of the most iconic JDM vehicles of the late 90s to early 2000s. Built as either a sedan or 5-door wagon, the Altezza never actually made it to the US — at least, not badged as a Toyota. Rather, the US equivalent is the first-generation Lexus IS (codename XE10), more specifically the IS 200 and IS 300, designating the engine displacement of either 2.0L or 3.0L. Other than some minor details, the Altezza and IS remain identical in almost every other way, with both models featuring the same platform, general bodywork, and mechanical underpinnings. And, of course, its distinctive taillights, which gave rise to the "Altezza lights" fad of the mid 2000s where people fit clear acrylic housings to their car's taillights.
And let's not forget about the other clear distinction between the JDM and USDM models: the name. The word "Altezza" is actually Italian, meaning "height or nobility." In the context of the language, "altezza" translates more closely to a phrase like "highness" or "important stature," and as such, it reflects a vehicle of higher status. This also fits right in with the brand image of Lexus, being a marque closely associated with luxury vehicles. The reason for this naming difference comes down to the brand of Lexus itself. Unlike in US markets with both Lexus and Toyota coexisting, Lexus never actually had a presence in Japan until 2005, hence the need for Toyota to market the car as a Toyota despite its more luxury appeal. Many Lexus models followed this trend, such as the Lexus LS becoming the Toyota Celsior, for example. As for the Altezza, it remains one of the most criminally underrated JDM tuner cars ever produced. Let's check out some basic facts about this platform and why you might see one or two in the US today.
Developing the thinking person's tuner car -- and bringing it stateside
The Altezza represents one of the premier non-Supra Toyota sports cars of its day, with the platform still actively competing right up to today. Headed by Nobuaki Katayama – the chief engineer responsible for the MkIV Supra and AE86, and former executive of Toyota's motor sports division – the car boasted an incredible tuning potential. Despite this, the original engine quoted a mere 153 horsepower at most. Not exactly the best first impression in a world where a factory turbocharged four-door Skyline exists. That said, the Altezza earned fans through its distinctive styling, excellent handling characteristics, and robust (if underpowered from the factory) engines. Those fans still continue well to today, with owners still sharing their experiences on popular sites and forums alike.
Now let's say you want to get a proper JDM Altezza despite them never being sold in the US — then you're in luck. The Altezza was originally sold in Japan starting in 1998, preceding the Lexus IS's model year 2001 introduction in the US. This timeframe is extremely important for JDM collectors because, as per US law, the vehicle must be 25 years or older to be allowed into the States. This means that, as of 2025, any Toyota Altezza up to and including the 2000 year of production is eligible for importation. So the next time one of these turns up in the wild on US streets, double-check because it might not be a Lexus IS at all, but rather an actual Altezza.