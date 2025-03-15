Toyota Altezza: What The Name Means & Which Lexus Model It's Sold As In The US

The Toyota Altezza is one of the most iconic JDM vehicles of the late 90s to early 2000s. Built as either a sedan or 5-door wagon, the Altezza never actually made it to the US — at least, not badged as a Toyota. Rather, the US equivalent is the first-generation Lexus IS (codename XE10), more specifically the IS 200 and IS 300, designating the engine displacement of either 2.0L or 3.0L. Other than some minor details, the Altezza and IS remain identical in almost every other way, with both models featuring the same platform, general bodywork, and mechanical underpinnings. And, of course, its distinctive taillights, which gave rise to the "Altezza lights" fad of the mid 2000s where people fit clear acrylic housings to their car's taillights.

Advertisement

And let's not forget about the other clear distinction between the JDM and USDM models: the name. The word "Altezza" is actually Italian, meaning "height or nobility." In the context of the language, "altezza" translates more closely to a phrase like "highness" or "important stature," and as such, it reflects a vehicle of higher status. This also fits right in with the brand image of Lexus, being a marque closely associated with luxury vehicles. The reason for this naming difference comes down to the brand of Lexus itself. Unlike in US markets with both Lexus and Toyota coexisting, Lexus never actually had a presence in Japan until 2005, hence the need for Toyota to market the car as a Toyota despite its more luxury appeal. Many Lexus models followed this trend, such as the Lexus LS becoming the Toyota Celsior, for example. As for the Altezza, it remains one of the most criminally underrated JDM tuner cars ever produced. Let's check out some basic facts about this platform and why you might see one or two in the US today.

Advertisement