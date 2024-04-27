10 Underrated JDM Cars That Deserve More Attention

Japan's automakers were in full swing in the 1990s, with each manufacturer sporting a full lineup of fun cars. You can find literally every type of vehicle if you search thoroughly, including special off-road SUVs, cheap, driver-oriented sports cars, and luxury grand-tourers. There were so many of them, in fact, that even some seasoned enthusiasts still encounter some interesting models they didn't know before. That also led to some models being forgotten or underrated because they weren't easy to tune or not powerful enough.

But JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) cars were never about peak power. Japanese engineers found other solutions to the fun-car formula, including answers that weren't available to automakers from other countries. As a result, even some underrated JDM classics offer a unique driving experience that few other vehicles can match. Accordingly, these cars deserve more love and a place in the JDM Hall of Fame.

In this article, we will uncover some of those cars, with the emphasis on vehicles that aren't as talked about in JDM circles, along with models that offer unique features and engineering solutions. Since these underrated JDM cars are also more affordable than the overvalued Supras, Skyline GT-Rs, and NSXs, the list might help you find an enjoyable JDM classic on a budget. Let's take a deeper look!