Isuzu VehiCROSS: Cool Cult Classic, Or Just An Ugly SUV?

The VehiCROSS was a gamble for Isuzu, and its design splits opinions today just as much as it did when the vehicle was launched in 1997. It is considered one of the weirdest SUVs ever and was only in production until 2001. It was only sold in Japan (between 1997 and 1999) and the United States (between 1999 and 2001), and the number of available vehicles was deliberately limited to make the VehiCROSS seem like an exclusive offering.

Just under 6,000 vehicles were produced, of which around 4,150 were sold in the US, and 1,800 found buyers in Japan.

With its short two-door body, the VehiCROSS was considered a compact SUV, even though it rode on a shortened version of the same underpinnings as the second-generation Isuzu Trooper (also rebadged as the Acura SLX and Chevrolet Trooper). It measured just 162.6 inches (4,130 mm) in length and had a wheelbase of 91.8 inches (2,332 mm), but given that it was quite wide, it had a very planted and sporty stance.

Powering the VehiCROSS was a V6 engine that produced 215 horsepower at 5,400 rpm and 230 pound-feet of torque at 3,000 rpm. The only transmission option was a four-speed automatic, and the vehicle had a computer-controlled four-wheel drive system, which, combined with its high ground clearance, short wheelbase, and truck-like body-on-frame construction, made it excellent at going off-road.

Interestingly, Isuzu also produced four-door and convertible concept cars based on the VehiCROSS, the VX-4, and the VX-O2, and this signified that the manufacturer considered expanding the range of related models. Both were shown at the 2000 LA auto show, where they were presumably not received well enough to convince Isuzu it was worth putting them into production.