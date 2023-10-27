Subaru's Forgotten Performance Car: The SVX

Enthusiasts refer to the Subaru SVX as the Japanese automaker's flagship sport-luxury coupe that never met expectations. First seen at the 1989 Tokyo Motor Show wearing the Alcyone SVX Concept moniker, the Subaru SVX made its production debut in North America for the 1992 model year — wearing fancy design cues from the original concept car.

Designed by famed Italian automotive designer Giorgetto Giugiaro, the SVX has quirky side windows similar to the DeLorean DMC-12, the world's most iconic movie car that Giugaro also penned. The split-opening front and rear side windows have a fixed upper glass portion that promises a silent ride unperturbed by wind noise.

Subaru was a rising star in the early 90s, but the SVX was a wake-up call. It was supposed to be Subaru's halo car, a sport-luxury coupe meant to lock horns with high-performance Japanese and German contenders like the Lexus SC, Nissan 300ZX, and Mercedes-Benz SL, meant to signify the brand's leap into the premium category.