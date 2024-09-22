What Does JDM Stand For And Why Are These Cars So Popular?

If you have a background in economics, you may have already deduced one of the reasons why JDMs are so popular, which is that scarcity adds to their allure. The limited availability of these Japanese-market cars, as well as their unique features and specifications, creates a perception of exclusivity, which makes them highly desirable to both collectors and regular drivers who wish to stand out.

Advertisement

The large, devoted following among enthusiasts can also be attributed to the fact that JDM cars offer tuners great possibilities for modifying their cars to suit their needs. The JDM engines in many of these cars are known for being very reliable and tuner-friendly (not to mention parts are readily available at affordable prices), with the likes of the RB26 motor in the JDM Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R being famously known for making around 700 horsepower and more with the stock block.

JDM cars also have impressive performance in their stock form, especially during their '90s heyday, when they delivered astronomical levels of power comparable to some European exotics at relatively low cost. The world-beating R32-generation Nissan Skyline GT-R's legendary RB26DETT 2.6-liter twin-turbo inline six-cylinder engine, for example, was rated at a conservative 276 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, which was a lot of muscle at the time.

Advertisement

But beyond the high-power engines and tuning scene, there's also the pop culture angle. The likes of the Nissan Skyline GT-R, Mazda RX-7, Toyota Supra, Honda S2000, and Honda NSX have been featured in many popular movies and video games over time, including the "Fast and Furious" franchise, "Need for Speed," "Initial D," and "Gran Turismo." Not only have such references made these JDM cars nostalgic, but they also convincingly highlight them as cultural icons that continue to influence people across generations.