What Does JDM Stand For And Why Are These Cars So Popular?
JDM cars are arguably the most popular genre of vehicles in the world. So, understandably, they are a constant topic in almost every car conversation. However, if you don't have a particular interest in Japanese cars, there's a good chance you may not know what the abbreviation JDM stands for. The acronym is short for Japanese Domestic Market, and it is used to refer to vehicles that have been designed, built, and sold for use in Japan. What this means is that your GR Corolla, Toyota Prius, or Lexus GX does not qualify as a JDM in the strictest sense, even if it's actually made in Japan. That's because those cars are built for export markets like North America, Europe, or Australia.
It's also worth mentioning that the term is often used rather loosely in some quarters to refer to any vehicle made by Japanese automakers — including those that weren't built in Japan — or export versions of a model sold in Japan. There are also cases of a constricted definition where some refer to JDM strictly in the sense of a high-performance Japanese model sold in Japan or foreign markets like the U.S. But, for a car to be a JDM in the true sense of the term, it must satisfy two key requirements. First, it must be designed and built entirely in Japan (this also applies to aftermarket parts). Second, it must be sold and used exclusively in Japan.
Why are JDMs so popular?
If you have a background in economics, you may have already deduced one of the reasons why JDMs are so popular, which is that scarcity adds to their allure. The limited availability of these Japanese-market cars, as well as their unique features and specifications, creates a perception of exclusivity, which makes them highly desirable to both collectors and regular drivers who wish to stand out.
The large, devoted following among enthusiasts can also be attributed to the fact that JDM cars offer tuners great possibilities for modifying their cars to suit their needs. The JDM engines in many of these cars are known for being very reliable and tuner-friendly (not to mention parts are readily available at affordable prices), with the likes of the RB26 motor in the JDM Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R being famously known for making around 700 horsepower and more with the stock block.
JDM cars also have impressive performance in their stock form, especially during their '90s heyday, when they delivered astronomical levels of power comparable to some European exotics at relatively low cost. The world-beating R32-generation Nissan Skyline GT-R's legendary RB26DETT 2.6-liter twin-turbo inline six-cylinder engine, for example, was rated at a conservative 276 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, which was a lot of muscle at the time.
But beyond the high-power engines and tuning scene, there's also the pop culture angle. The likes of the Nissan Skyline GT-R, Mazda RX-7, Toyota Supra, Honda S2000, and Honda NSX have been featured in many popular movies and video games over time, including the "Fast and Furious" franchise, "Need for Speed," "Initial D," and "Gran Turismo." Not only have such references made these JDM cars nostalgic, but they also convincingly highlight them as cultural icons that continue to influence people across generations.