What Does Toyota's GRMN Acronym Mean?

Among all the Toyotas on the road, the Gazoo Racing "GR" series represents an overwhelming minority, and the "GRMN" line a minority within that. These oddball, track-focused machines are seldom witnessed in the wild today, with Toyota almost always limiting their production runs to three-digit numbers. Moreover, only one model has ever appeared outside of Japanese soil, the GRMN Yaris sold in Europe. That all changed as of 2023, when the first spy photos surfaced showing Toyota's latest skunkworks project, the GRMN Supra. In March 2024, Best Car Web showcased the (tentative) specifications of this special-edition Supra.

Advertisement

With traction picking up, though, many of these enthusiasts are now asking one very important question: Just what is a "GRMN," anyway what sorts of expectations should one have concerning a GRMN-edition Toyota? Predictably, the first part stands for "Gazoo Racing," named after Toyota's motorsports arm. But here's where it gets interesting. The full name is actually, "Gazoo Racing tuned by the Meister of Nürburgring." How the acronym is pronounced generally varies from person to person.

The name "GRMN" inexorably ties into the very fabric of Gazoo Racing, the company itself tracing its roots back to the Nürburgring. In 2007, future CEO Akio Toyoda, under the pseudonym "Morizo," personally competed in the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring. The GRMN lineup honors this heritage through its tuning methodology, as the name implies, with each car utilizing the infamous circuit throughout its development. Let's take a closer look at how Toyota accomplishes this, and what to expect from a car wearing a GRMN badge.

Advertisement