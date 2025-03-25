What Does GR Stand For On Toyota Cars, And What Makes It Special?

Oftentimes, automotive manufacturers involved in motorsports blend their racing and road car departments for various reasons, whether it be developing future technologies, building top-shelf production cars, or financing one another. Such has been the case with Toyota for over a decade with its current high-performance division: Toyota Gazoo Racing, often simply abbreviated to "TGR," or simply Gazoo Racing (GR) for short.

There are currently four road vehicles produced by Toyota that bear the distinctive black, red, and white GR badge: the GR Corolla, GR Supra, GR Yaris (not available in North America), and GR86. These vehicles, distinctly separate from TRD (Toyota Racing Division) models, represent some of the fastest-production Toyotas, built to cater specifically to the driving enthusiast market. As such, these vehicles all feature high-output engines, available or standard-equipped manual transmissions, lightweight and stiffened chassis and running gear, and so on. Each car is either built to honor a long-standing heritage in spirited motoring, such as the Supra or GR86, or built as a direct extension of Gazoo Racing's motorsports division, as is the case with the GR Yaris.

Toyota Gazoo Racing is a relatively recent evolution of Toyota's motorsports arm, which itself dates back over 60 years and features multiple ongoing series, such as the Toyota GR Cup spec championship. The company itself has a somewhat complicated background, but it's a story that is inexorably linked to each road car Toyota produces with the "GR" badge.