What's The Difference Between TRD And GR, Toyota's Racing And Performance Brands?

Even though both sub-brands may be able to coexist within their own spheres of performance, there still lies the question of how else can customers really tell TRD and GR products apart? For one, there is a stark contrast when it comes to comparing price tags. Looking at the TRD lineup for 2024 the division's home website has spotlights on the Tacoma, Tundra, and 4Runner — all hefty off-road vehicles with starting prices of $31,500, $39,965, and $40,705 respectively. Meanwhile GR's current lineup includes the 2024 GR86, 2024 GR Corolla, and the newly announced 2025 GR Supra, each of which in turn cost $29,300, $36,500, and $56,250. Setting aside the fact that each group contains vastly different classes of car, the GR overall is more expensive than TRD models with an average hike in price of roughly $3,293.

Beyond the price tag, another factor to consider is the specific configuration of gadgets and materials in these sub-brands. For example, when considering the TRD Tacoma the majority of its attractive features like the multi-terrain select system with crawl control, TRD off-road suspension, and electric-locking rear differential, are all geared toward elevating the vehicle's endurance and industrial strength under tough outdoor conditions. On the other hand, GR models use cutting-edge technology engineered specifically for maximizing performance on the road. The 3.0-liter 382 horsepower engine with 6-speed or 8-speed transmission, Brembo brakes, and adaptive variable suspension of the GR Supra epitomize the division's mission to blend the sleek racetrack-ready design with a driver's daily commute. Bottom line — both the TRD and GR sub-brands offer next-level quality and exclusive performance for the avid Toyota customer — it all really comes down to what kind of "exclusive performance" the customer is looking to experience.

