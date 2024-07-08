Why Was The Toyota MR2 Discontinued & Is It Considered A Rare Sports Car Today?

The Toyota MR2 was a Mid-engine, "Runabout," 2-seater (MR2) sports car that went through three generations between 1985-2005. For 21 model years, 17 in the U.S. specifically, the MR2 filled a niche for a small, affordable, and uncommonly reliable mid-engine sports car. During its time, the Toyota MR2 competed with other reasonably-priced sports cars like the Mazda Miata, Pontiac Fiero, Alfa Romeo Spider, and Bertone X1/9.

The first generation of the MR2 was sold in the U.S. from 1985-1990, with the introduction of a supercharged engine upgrade in 1987. The second MR2 generation grew a bit larger and more expensive, running from model years 1991 through 1995, and available in naturally aspirated or turbocharged models. This same model year continued on in Japan, the U.K., and some European countries until 1999. The third and final generation MR2 returned to its more Miata-like roots as a smaller, more basic roadster with a folding fabric top and a single non-aspirated engine. The third-gen car was known as the MR2 Spyder in the U.S. market, and was available from 2000-2005.

After that, it was over for the MR2. But these unusual Toyotas have made an impact, with increasing interest in the auction market as the surviving examples of these classic sports cars come up for sale.