Here's What Toyota's RAV4 Abbreviation Stands For

The 2026 Toyota RAV4 is the sixth-generation variant of America's bestselling car. It marks the departure of an all-gasoline powertrain, as the new features of the 2026 RAV4 consist of it only being available as a hybrid or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) with front-wheel drive (FWD) or an all-wheel drive (AWD) system. Moreover, the sixth-gen RAV4 commemorates the release of the first-ever RAV4 GR Sport, but it won't evoke hardcore rallying vibes like the Corolla GR Sport or the elusive GR Yaris.

Instead, the all-new RAV4 GR Sport has Gazoo Racing suspension, 20-inch wheels, and a plug-in hybrid powertrain that produces 320 horsepower. Evoking the adventurous spirit of a "recreational active vehicle with 4WD" is the 2026 RAV4 Woodland with standard Rigid Industries off-road lights, all-terrain tires, and taller roof rails with crossbars. The RAV4 Woodland will be available at dealerships in hybrid AWD or PHEV AWD configurations.

The sixth-generation Toyota RAV4 has never looked better thanks to its hammerhead shark-inspired face, but previous models each have their own unique appeal, too. Despite the RAV4's popularity and the high resale value that has made reliability and Toyota synonymous in the hearts and minds of enthusiasts, it's not all roses and honey if you're looking for a used RAV4, since there are particular generations and model years to avoid. The second-generation (2000-2005) and third-generation (2005-2012) models have their share of issues, particularly the 2006-2008 RAV4, which has oil-burning problems and mediocre steering shaft assemblies. Furthermore, be cautious of the fifth-generation RAV4, particularly the 2019 model, which has been subject to numerous NHTSA recalls and transmission issues.