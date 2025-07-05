Here's What Toyota's RAV4 Abbreviation Stands For
Toyota described the RAV4 as a "Robust Accurate Vehicle with 4 Wheel Drive" in its 2019 press release for the fifth-generation debut of its popular crossover SUV. However, the RAV has always been referred to by Toyota as a "Recreational Active Vehicle with 4WD" since the RAV4's debut in 1994. The RAV4 is arguably the progenitor of the modern crossover and has since become Toyota's top-selling vehicle in North America. The RAV4's meteoric rise to fame was highlighted in February of this year, when it overtook the Ford F-150 as America's No. 1 selling new car.
It was related to a 9% increase in the RAV4's 2024 sales figures, with Toyota selling 475,193 RAV4s compared to 460,915 for the Ford F-150. The RAV4 has never been the most potent, fun to drive, or quickest from zero to 60 mph among its peers, but Toyota has made it bigger, better, and more capable with each succeeding generation. Of course, Toyota's hard-earned reputation for reliability, durability, and build quality has given the RAV4 an edge in both the new and used car markets. For instance, the 2013 fourth-gen RAV4 is among the most reliable Toyota cars ever made, and Consumer Reports predicts that the 2024 RAV4 Prime (PHEV) will be more reliable than the average new car.
2026 Toyota RAV4: Hybrid and PHEV only
The 2026 Toyota RAV4 is the sixth-generation variant of America's bestselling car. It marks the departure of an all-gasoline powertrain, as the new features of the 2026 RAV4 consist of it only being available as a hybrid or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) with front-wheel drive (FWD) or an all-wheel drive (AWD) system. Moreover, the sixth-gen RAV4 commemorates the release of the first-ever RAV4 GR Sport, but it won't evoke hardcore rallying vibes like the Corolla GR Sport or the elusive GR Yaris.
Instead, the all-new RAV4 GR Sport has Gazoo Racing suspension, 20-inch wheels, and a plug-in hybrid powertrain that produces 320 horsepower. Evoking the adventurous spirit of a "recreational active vehicle with 4WD" is the 2026 RAV4 Woodland with standard Rigid Industries off-road lights, all-terrain tires, and taller roof rails with crossbars. The RAV4 Woodland will be available at dealerships in hybrid AWD or PHEV AWD configurations.
The sixth-generation Toyota RAV4 has never looked better thanks to its hammerhead shark-inspired face, but previous models each have their own unique appeal, too. Despite the RAV4's popularity and the high resale value that has made reliability and Toyota synonymous in the hearts and minds of enthusiasts, it's not all roses and honey if you're looking for a used RAV4, since there are particular generations and model years to avoid. The second-generation (2000-2005) and third-generation (2005-2012) models have their share of issues, particularly the 2006-2008 RAV4, which has oil-burning problems and mediocre steering shaft assemblies. Furthermore, be cautious of the fifth-generation RAV4, particularly the 2019 model, which has been subject to numerous NHTSA recalls and transmission issues.