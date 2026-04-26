JD Power Finds EV Owners Aren't Taking Advantage Of Money-Saving Features

Charging costs are increasing for EV owners, but a recent study by JD Power claims that many owners are not using all the tools at their disposal to reduce their bills. The study found that only 12% of surveyed EV owners used smart charging programs when they charged their cars at home, even though 69% of respondents were aware they existed.

Smart charging can help users cut costs by charging their cars during off-peak hours, with Wi-Fi-connected chargers able to schedule charge cycles to match periods where electricity demand is lower. Vehicle owners benefit from cheaper charging, and power companies can potentially benefit from fewer fluctuations in electricity demand during off-peak hours.

EV owners who don't have access to smart charging via a home charger can still save money by charging during off-peak hours. According to JD Power, drivers who schedule their car's charging to take advantage of off-peak rates can save an average of $6 every 30 days, which equates to around $73 per year. Even so, only 38% of the study's surveyed EV owners said that they always scheduled charging, while 46% said that they never did. The best time of day to schedule EV charging can vary between locations and providers, but overnight charging is often cheaper than charging during the day. It's worth checking what your supplier considers to be peak hours if you're on a flexible rate.