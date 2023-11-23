The Best Time Of Day To Charge Your Electric Vehicle

The market for electric vehicles is steadily expanding, which means more and more people are buying a non-gasoline powered car for the first time. However, new EV owners may not always be aware of the nuances of owning one (as opposed to a car that runs on gas), and that can lead to a number of potential problems down the line.

One such looming issue is the general cost of charging the EV, because it's an entire car that requires a lot of energy to move, and that energy has to come from somewhere. So of course "filling up" your EV will eat into your home's electric bill. The thing is, just how much home charging will eat into your finances depends on the way your billing is set up.

Many common electric bills are calculated based on a flat rate, meaning you pay for how much power you use, and that cost is static (unless energy prices as a whole begin to rise). There's another option that's being made available in more areas, though: Time-of-use (TOU) billing. TOU billing ascribes fluctuating costs to electricity usage based on the time of day, with peak times being more expensive and off-peak being less so. It's a lot like having to pay more for a train ticket during those busier times of the day, but with energy.