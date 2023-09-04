12 Common Mistakes Every New Electric Vehicle Owner Needs To Avoid

Not long ago, electric vehicles (EVs) were the stuff of legend, something car manufacturers tried to accomplish every once in a while, but never really pulled off. Over the last decade, however, EVs have become increasingly common, with most major automobile manufacturers having at least one fully electric or hybrid model in their inventory.

For a long time, the big barrier was developing battery technologies that were compact enough and light enough to cart around with you, but powerful enough to give you a decent amount of range. As battery technologies improve and EVs become increasingly affordable, they're likely to become even more common.

Already, EVs have accounted for an estimated 8% of total new vehicle sales in 2023, and the technology is still new enough that a significant portion of those are first-time EV owners. This means there are a lot of new EV drivers out there dealing with the unique challenge of EV ownership for the first time. At the end of the day, it's just a car, but there are enough differences between EVs and gas-powered vehicles that you might make a crucial mistake because no one bothered to tell you. With that in mind, here's a road map to the most common mistakes new EV owners make, so you can avoid them.