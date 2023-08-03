Will An EV Actually Save You Money? This One Crucial Factor Makes The Difference

In addition to fighting back against climate change by reducing carbon emissions, one of the major supposed advantages to driving an EV versus a traditional gas car is lower fueling costs.

In a time where gas prices are fluctuating wildly, a different means of fueling is definitely appealing. The thing is, in many cases, the precise cost of recharging an EV with electricity isn't all that different from refueling a traditional car with gas.

A recent report released by Anderson Economic Group outlines fuel costs for both traditional cars and EVs for the first half of 2023, and the results are interesting. It has actually been cheaper to refuel most traditional cars at the gas station in the last few months than it has been to charge up an EV at a designated charging station.

Entry to mid-level internal combustion engine cars were found to be at least $1-3 cheaper than EVs when refueled for a 100-mile journey. Luxury EVs managed to beat out luxury gas cars by around $3 on charging costs, while gas and EV pickup trucks were roughly the same.