3 Things Jaguar Land Rover And Stellantis Need To Get Right To Survive

Today, Stellantis (Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Fiat, and others) and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) "announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore opportunities to collaborate on product development in the United States."

The press release is short, and neither Stellantis nor JLR give any indication as to what this partnership may specifically mean for each company's respective lineups. But it's clear that Jaguar Land Rover and Stellantis are joining forces to take on the automotive world (or more realistically, survive the next few years).

It's no secret that both companies have a lot of work cut out for the future. Jaguar made headlines in 2024 for a rebrand that amounted to a font change and subsequently no new cars apart from a concept. Stellantis has been plagued with recalls related to its hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars, to the point where plug-ins were discontinued entirely. It has also canceled a number of products related to EVs, and the EVs it currently has on sale, like the Dodge Charger Daytona, are of dubious quality.

So, what's to be done with the new friendship between JLR and Stellantis?