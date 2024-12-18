2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger Release Moves Up As Wait For Ram 1500 REV Gets Longer

Stellantis, owner of Ram, is moving around the release dates on two of its hotly anticipated electrified Ram trucks. The bad news is that the automotive world will still have to wait some time for a fully electric Ram truck, the REV, until at least 2026. RAM has been slow to the punch in pushing out an EV truck, and 2026 puts it firmly in last place among its competitors at Ford and General Motors. The Ford F-150 Lightning has been in production for a number of years now. The EV GMC Hummer truck, Chevy Silverado EV, and GMC Sierra EV have also been for sale for some time. It's really up to Stellantis and Ram to ensure that the REV is worth the wait.

There is, however, a little bit of good news for electrified vehicle fans. The Ram 1500 Ramcharger, the range-extended hybrid version of the gas-powered Ram 1500, will be open for orders during the first half of next year, according to a press release from Stellantis.