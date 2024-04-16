5 New Sierra EV Denali Features To Be Excited About

The GMC Sierra EV Denali is getting ready to launch this summer, and it is most certainly intended to be used as a regular truck like its internal combustion-powered namesake. However, its long list of capabilities and features pushes it more towards the Super Truck category than an average pickup you'd see at a hardware store parking lot. For better or worse, there are really two categories of EV trucks on the market. There are trucks like the GMC Hummer, Rivian R1T, and Tesla Cybertruck (for better or worse) that embrace the EV platform and expand on that. While the other category includes the F-150 Lightning which is essentially a normal F-150 that happens to be electric and that can do some cool tricks.

There's nothing inherently wrong with either category, but the Sierra EV Denali firmly fits into the latter classification. With the Sierra EV inching closer and closer to launch, it's worth exploring some of its newly announced or updated features in addition to what we've already seen – that is, if you can stomach the $99,945 MRSP for the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1.